<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><div class="post-flash">\n <!--<h3 class="post-flash__title">Gözden kaçırmayın<\/h3>-->\n <a href="\/vakif-19dan-hitit-figurlu-tavla" class="post-flash__content" target="_self" title="Vak\u0131f 19\u2019dan Hitit fig\u00fcrl\u00fc tavla" style="background-color: #1C38A6">\n <img src="https:\/\/corumhabernet.teimg.com\/crop\/250x150\/corumhaber-net\/uploads\/2023\/07\/haber2023\/tavla-030723-1.jpeg" alt="Vak\u0131f 19\u2019dan Hitit fig\u00fcrl\u00fc tavla" width="231" height="140" class="content-paragraph-image">\n <span class="post-flash__heading">\n <span class="post-flash__h4">Vak\u0131f 19\u2019dan Hitit fig\u00fcrl\u00fc tavla<\/span>\n <\/span>\n <\/a>\n <\/div>\n