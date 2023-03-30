<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div><div class="post-flash"><a href="https:\/\/www.corumhaber.net\/haberleri" class="internal_link" target="_blank" title=""><\/a>\n <!--<h3 class="post-flash__title">Gözden kaçırmayın<\/h3>-->\n <a href="\/tum-otomobillere-ek-mtv-getirildi" class="post-flash__content" target="_self" title="T\u00fcm otomobillere ek MTV getirildi" style="background-color: #A61C1E">\n <img src="https:\/\/corumhabernet.teimg.com\/crop\/250x150\/corumhaber-net\/uploads\/2023\/07\/haber2023\/mtv-050723.jpg" alt="T\u00fcm otomobillere ek MTV getirildi" width="231" height="140" class="content-paragraph-image">\n <span class="post-flash__heading">\n <span class="post-flash__h4">T\u00fcm otomobillere ek MTV getirildi<\/span>\n <\/span>\n <\/a>\n <\/div>\n