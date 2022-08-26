<div class="post-flash">\n <!--<h3 class="post-flash__title">Gözden kaçırmayın<\/h3>-->\n <a href="\/deichmann-ahl-parkta" class="post-flash__content" target="_self" title="Deichmann, AHL Park\u2019ta" style="background-color: #1C38A6">\n <img src="https:\/\/corumhabernet.teimg.com\/crop\/250x150\/corumhaber-net\/uploads\/2023\/06\/haber2023\/deichman130623.jpg" alt="Deichmann, AHL Park\u2019ta" width="231" height="140" class="content-paragraph-image">\n <span class="post-flash__heading">\n <span class="post-flash__h4">Deichmann, AHL Park\u2019ta<\/span>\n <\/span>\n <\/a>\n <\/div>\n<div data-pagespeed="true" data-advert="temedya" data-channel="121" id="ad_121"><\/div>