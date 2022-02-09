Oscar adayları açıklandı
ABD'de bu yıl 94'üncüsü düzenlenecek Oscar Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu.
Jane Campion'un gotik western filmi "The Power of the Dog" 12 dalda aday gösterilirken, Greig Fraser'in "Dune" filmi 10 dalda, "Belfast" ve "West Side Story" filmleri de 7'şer dalda Oscar'a aday oldu.
Los Angeles'ta 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak 23 daldaki ödüller için bazı adaylar şöyle:
EN İYİ FİLM ADAYLARI
"Belfast"
"CODA"
"Don't Look Up"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU ADAYLARI
Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
Will Smith, "King Richard"
Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU ADAYLARI
Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"
Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN ADAYLARI
Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU ADAYLARI
Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"
Judi Dench, "Belfast"
Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU ADAYLARI
Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"
Troy Kotsur, "CODA"
Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"
J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"
Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ ADAYLARI
"Dune"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"The Tragedy of Macbeth"
"West Side Story"
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO ADAYLARI
"Belfast"
"Don't Look Up"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"The Worst Person in the World"
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT ADAYLARI
"Dune"
"Free Guy"
"No Time to Die"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
"Spider-Man: No Way Home"
EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ ADAYLARI
"King Richard"
"Encanto"
"Belfast"
"No Time to Die"
"Four Good Days"
